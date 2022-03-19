Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Winds are gusty and we may need to dodge a shower or storm at times. Otherwise, not too bad.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. Gusty. Highs: Mid-70s to near 80.
  • Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: Mid-40s to low 50s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Gusty. Highs: Near 60.

Forecast in detail

Today we could make a run for warmest day of the year, thus far. The target is 79, which was reached in Washington on March 7. Days before the front do tend to perform when it comes to warmth, so we seem well suited there. It’ll come down to clouds and shower or storm chances, as it so often does. After we get this cold front out of here, another stretch of idyllic spring weather is ahead.

Today (Saturday): Showers and some rumbles may be around in the morning. How quick that activity and its related cloud cover clears out will help tell the tale of the rest of the day. We should see clearing with time as temperatures rise well into the 70s. Additional scattered showers and storms are possible as the cold front pushes through late. One or two of these storms could be locally intense, with some damaging wind possible. Winds are out of the south-southwest around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 or 40 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Once any evening showers or storms are out of here, it’s relatively smooth sailing through the night. Mainly clear conditions are the rule and winds are down from during the day. They still blow around 10 mph out of the northwest, with gustier moments likely. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): A mix of sun and clouds probably leans sunnier than not. We’re back to stuff more typical of March, even if only briefly. Spending much of the day in the 50s, winds gusting as high as 40 mph out of the northwest add an extra chill. Highs top out right around 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are clear, and temperatures are cooler than recent nights. Not too chilly, though, with lows ranging from near 40 to the mid-40s most spots. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We’ve got a bit more of the up and down in temperatures to start the week. In this case, we go from near perfect readings around 70 on Monday. For Tuesday, the mercury drops all the way to a quite delightful mid-60s. Both days feature lots of sun. If I had to pick a winner, it would be Monday. Confidence: Medium