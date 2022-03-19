Through tonight: Scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two will move through in the early evening hours, especially in areas just to the north of Washington. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures ranging from 45 to 49 degrees. Gusty northwest winds at 10-20 mph will gradually ease overnight, as well.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunny skies will dominate Sunday, but there will be a chill in the air with some gusty northwest winds. Temperatures should peak in the mid- to upper 50s, with a northwest wind at 10 to 20-plus mph. Clouds will move in Sunday night, and winds should remain elevated, with lows in the low to mid-40s.

