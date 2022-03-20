Today (Sunday): Morning temperatures start in the mid-40s to near 50, which is relatively mild for this time of year, and rise into the 50s under partly sunny morning skies. But with a breezy wind from the west, around 10-15 mph with gusts near 30 mph, afternoon highs should only manage the mid- to upper 50s as skies turn mostly cloudy. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy evening skies should trend mostly clear overnight. A noticeable breeze lingers from the northwest during the evening, gusting around 20 mph, before diminishing overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Still a bit breezy, but otherwise brighter and warmer with high pressure in control. Sunny skies help daytime highs rise into the upper 60s to near 70. Winds from the west continue to gust near 20 mph at times. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear with light winds as lows fall back to the low to mid-40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Tuesday looks like another nice one with partly sunny skies and comfortable highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Clouds thicken Tuesday night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High