Today (Sunday): Morning temperatures start in the mid-40s to near 50, which is relatively mild for this time of year, and rise into the 50s under partly sunny morning skies. But with a breezy wind from the west, around 10-15 mph with gusts near 30 mph, afternoon highs should only manage the mid- to upper 50s as skies turn mostly cloudy. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy evening skies should trend mostly clear overnight. A noticeable breeze lingers from the northwest during the evening, gusting around 20 mph, before diminishing overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): Still a bit breezy, but otherwise brighter and warmer with high pressure in control. Sunny skies help daytime highs rise into the upper 60s to near 70. Winds from the west continue to gust near 20 mph at times. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear with light winds as lows fall back to the low to mid-40s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Tuesday looks like another nice one with partly sunny skies and comfortable highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Clouds thicken Tuesday night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Wednesday looks unsettled as low pressure and an associated warm front move in from the west. Some rain seems likely, so plan to grab the umbrella before you head out. Temperatures should stay slightly above average with highs near 60 to the low 60s, warm enough to keep the cherry blossoms moving into peak bloom. Confidence: Low-Medium