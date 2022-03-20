Tonight: Some scattered showers may pop up in the evening hours. Otherwise, remaining mostly cloudy and windy through midnight. Winds and clouds will diminish overnight, with lows ranging from 38-42 degrees.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly sunny skies from beginning to end tomorrow. Temperatures will warm up nicely on the strength of a westerly wind at 5-15 mph. Highs will end up right around 70 degrees. Mostly clear and seasonably cool tomorrow night with lows in the mid-40s and calmer winds.

