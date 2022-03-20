The reason we have equinoxes is because we don’t orbit the sun completely upright. The Earth is tilted on its axis by about 23.5 degrees, causing one hemisphere to receive more of the sun’s light and energy at different times of year.

But no matter where you live, the equinoxes are unique because daylight and darkness are nearly equal everywhere on Earth. Sunday is one of only two days of the year — the other being the autumnal equinox in September — when both hemispheres experience approximately 12 hours of daylight and darkness. Most places on Earth, apart from the polar regions, also see the sun rise due east and set due west along the horizon.

Equal day and night — not quite

A common misconception about the equinoxes is that everyone sees exactly 12 hours of daylight. Though “equinox” comes from the Latin words “aequus” (equal) and “nox” (night), both of Earth’s hemispheres actually see slightly more than 12 hours of daylight on the equinox.

Washington, D.C., for example, sees 12 hours 9 minutes of daylight on Sunday, with sunrise at 7:11 a.m. and sunset at 7:20 p.m. Meanwhile, the equilux — which means “equal light” in Latin — marks the date when sunrise and sunset occur exactly 12 hours apart. In most of the Lower 48, the equilux happens a few days before the spring equinox, usually around March 16 or 17.

The equilux is the date that is closest to having exactly 12 hours of daylight. For areas north of about 37°N, today is the equilux. For most areas south of 37°N, it was yesterday. [Note, these lines are different every year.] pic.twitter.com/sNARFu3aSM — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) March 17, 2022

Why are there more than 12 hours of daylight on the equinox?

The reason we see more than 12 hours of daylight on the equinox happens for two reasons. One is how we define the term “sunrise” and “sunset” to measure the length of a day. The other is something called “atmospheric refraction.”

Anyone who has photographed a stunning sunrise or sunset has surely noticed that the sun looks like a huge, lumbering disk when it’s near the horizon.

“Sunrise is defined as the moment the upper limb of the sun pokes over the horizon, while sunset occurs when the last glimmers of sunlight disappear below the horizon,” Capital Weather Gang’s Matthew Cappucci explained in a 2020 article. “Because we’re taking the first-up, last-down approach to defining day length, rather than tracking when a single point on the sun is above the horizon, our day is a couple of minutes longer than 12 hours.”

The second reason we see more than 12 hours of daylight is because the Earth’s atmosphere can refract, or bend, the sun’s light, allowing us to see the sun even when it’s technically below the horizon. The amount of refraction depends on atmospheric pressure and temperature.

These two factors — how we measure the length of day and atmospheric refraction — add about 10 minutes of daylight to the equinox, depending on where you live. Near the North and South poles, the atmosphere “stretches” the distance between the sun’s center and its outer edges more, causing the sun to take longer to rise and set. Daylight on the equinox therefore varies, from 12 hours 6 minutes near the equator to about 12 hours 20 minutes in Earth’s polar regions.

Increasing daylight, shifting sunrise and sunset

In the Northern Hemisphere, the spring equinox marks the time of year when we gain the greatest amount of daylight. For the next three months, you’ll also notice the sun rise and set a bit farther to the north as it takes a longer and steeper path through the sky.

While the days have been getting longer since the winter solstice, we experience the greatest increase in daylight around the spring equinox. The rate of increase depends on where you live: Washington gains 2 minutes 32 seconds of daylight near the equinox, while more northern cities like Boston, Chicago and Seattle tack on closer to three minutes of daylight per day. As you get closer to the equator, the increase is less dramatic: Miami and Houston, for example, gain less than two minutes per day.

A warm spring in the cards?

As the days continue to get longer and the sun climbs higher in the sky, temperatures will continue their inevitable ascent toward summer. The average high temperature in D.C. is now 58 degrees but will hit 70 degrees by April 19.