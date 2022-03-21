Aided by unseasonably warm weather since mid-February, Washington’s famed cherry blossoms hit peak bloom on Monday. This year’s peak is 10 days ahead of the recent 30-year average of March 31.

Records of the cherry blossoms peak bloom date at the Tidal Basin go back to 1921. This year’s March 21 peak bloom date marks the 8th earliest peak bloom on record. The earliest peak bloom occurred on March 15, 1990 and the latest on April 18, 1958.

Due to warming late winter and early spring temperatures, the average peak bloom has advanced 5 days, from around April 4 to March 31 since the 1920s.

Five of the top 10 earliest peak bloom dates have occurred since 1990. Last year’s peak bloom date of March 28 tied for the 19th earliest on record. In 2020, the March 20 peak bloom tied as the third earliest with four other years. The last three years have seen earlier-than-normal peak blooms.

This story will be updated.