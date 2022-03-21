Due to warming late winter and early spring temperatures, the average peak bloom has advanced 5 days, from around April 4 to March 31 since the 1920s.

Five of the top 10 earliest peak bloom dates have occurred since 1990. Last year’s peak bloom date of March 28 tied for the 19th earliest on record. In 2020, the March 20 peak bloom tied as the third earliest with four other years. The last three years have seen earlier-than-normal peak blooms.