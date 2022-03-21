Peak bloom is defined when 70 percent of the cherry tree’s buds are flowering.

This year’s peak bloom coincides with the very beginning of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which runs from March 20 to April 17.

The blossoms can remain at peak bloom for up to a week under favorable weather — namely, light winds and no precipitation. Petals fall off more quickly if there’s rain, snow, frost, unusually warm weather and/or strong winds.

This week’s weather forecast promises picture perfect blossom-gazing conditions through Tuesday with warm temperatures and light winds but Wednesday will bring rain. While the rain may strip some petals off, viewing should still be good Thursday and Friday, but blossoms will probably pass their peak by the weekend amid breezy and cooler conditions.

Peak bloom comes a day ahead of predictions from both the Capital Weather Gang and National Park Service, which forecast the peak between March 22 and 26.

Due to warming late winter and early spring temperatures, the average peak bloom has advanced 5 days since the 1920s and 1930s, from around April 4 to March 31.

Five of the top 10 earliest peak bloom dates have occurred since 1990. Last year’s peak bloom date of March 28 tied for the 19th earliest on record. In 2020, the March 20 peak bloom tied as the third earliest with four other years. The last three years have seen earlier-than-normal peak blooms.