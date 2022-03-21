Today (Monday): March has delivered numerous gorgeous days, and this is yet another. After a chilly start, mostly sunny skies push highs to right around 70. Winds are light to moderate from the west at 5 to 10 mph, with some gusts 15 to 20 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: The evening and overnight calls for a light jacket or fleece. Temperatures fall quickly back through the 60s, settling in the 40s toward morning — near 40 in our colder areas and upper 40s downtown. Mostly calm winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Another day of beautiful sunshine and pleasantly mild temperatures. Highs again climb toward 70 degrees and there’s only a slight breeze (from the east around 5 mph). A few high clouds may stream into the area during the afternoon. This will be a great day to check out the cherry blossoms, which should be near peak bloom. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds overnight with just a slight chance of showers toward morning. Lows range from 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday is probably a pretty rainy day as a storm system crosses the area from the west. It’s mild with highs 60 to 65. Most of the rain should end by evening, although we can’t rule out a lingering shower overnight with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Skies partially clear out for Thursday and Friday. Thursday is probably still pretty mild with highs near 70, though a passing shower is possible. Lows at night dip into the 40s to near 50. Cooler air trickles in Friday. The day is variably cloudy and breezy, with highs in the low 60s. Temperatures then fall to near 40 Friday night into early Saturday. Confidence: Medium