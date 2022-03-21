Through Tonight: Some high clouds stream into the area by late evening. They thicken a bit late night. Lows range across the 40s. Winds are light and variable after dark.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a lot like today, but with more clouds. That may keep highs mainly in the mid-60s, with some upper 60s possible. Winds are light and variable.

See Jason Samenow's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 72.20 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass and weed pollen are low.

Sliding snow: There’s been a spate of avalanche deaths in Colorado of late. Much of the high country remains under a moderate threat for avalanches, per the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

On Saturday, a small avalanche in the Fish Creek drainage killed beloved Steamboat Springs local Drew Hyde. This is the sixth avalanche death in Colorado this season. https://t.co/KX40PzRgJS — Rocky Mountain PBS (@rmpbs) March 21, 2022