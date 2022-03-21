“Several tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds are possible, focused on central to eastern Texas and adjacent states,” the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center writes.

On Tuesday, an even greater risk of severe thunderstorms will exist in the Deep South, with a rare level 4 out of 5 risk of severe weather already issued by the Storm Prediction Center. It warns that “tornadoes — including potential for significant events — remain a likelihood.”

By Wednesday, storms will enter the forecast for parts of the Southeast and southern Mid-Atlantic. While the severe weather risk should wane some, a few tornadoes will still be possible.

Amid the damaging thunderstorm threat comes an equally formidable flood hazard. Parts of Texas and Louisiana can expect scattered flash flooding and excessive rainfall Monday, with that danger expanding through Mississippi, Alabama and western Georgia on Tuesday. Some places could see more than five inches of rain.

The multiday event marks the first classic springtime severe weather episode of 2022, but overarching weather patterns favor continued active weather. Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms may enter the equation to round out the month.

The setup

A lobe of cold air, low pressure and spin at high altitudes — known as a “shortwave” — is ejecting east over the southern Plains. Frigid air working over mild, humid air near the ground will create an “unstable” atmosphere that allows pockets of surface air to rise.

At ground level, a surface low is pushing through the southern Texas Panhandle and Hill Country. The low’s counterclockwise swirl is inducing southerly winds ahead of it and entraining a filament of Gulf of Mexico air. That will fuel thunderstorms.

Those storms will erupt along a “dryline,” the leading edge of arid air from the desert Southwest encroaching on juiced-up air to the east. A fierce dip in the jet stream, meanwhile, is ramping up wind shear, or a change of wind speed/direction with height. That will allow storms to spin, becoming rotating supercells.

Dangerous Monday in Texas

A level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” of severe weather is up for a bull's eye zone in east Central Texas, and includes cities like Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Waco and College Station. A broader “slight risk” is up for San Antonio and Wichita Falls.

Morning convection, or shower and thunderstorm activity, will break out over much of northeast and East Texas. Some of the storms will be “elevated,” riding up over a shallow cool layer before the warm front works north. Those morning storms will be nuisance downpours, but the risk of severe weather is low.

Morning storms may gobble up some of the instability, or fuel, for afternoon storms. However, there’s still plenty to support the rapid development of thunderstorms along and west of Interstate 35 between just south of Dallas and near San Antonio around 3 or 4 p.m. The evening commute could be seriously disrupted as thunderstorms with destructive winds, hail larger than golf balls and perhaps a few tornadoes work eastward.

The tornado risk will be maximized with any storms that can remain isolated and discrete away from neighboring cells. This will be most likely early in the storms’ life cycle. Thereafter, they’ll merge into a squall line overnight with a continued wind and tornado risk as the rough weather shifts into the Deep South.

Destructive storms probable in Deep South on Tuesday

A level 4 out of 5 risk of severe weather is up for Tuesday. In the red zone are Baton Rouge and Jackson, Hattiesburg, Pearl and Clinton, Miss. New Orleans and Lake Charles, La., are in the level 3 enhanced risk.

A cluster of thunderstorms will be exiting Texas and passing over the Sabine River bordering Louisiana around daybreak. The storms may have congealed into a QLCS, or “quasi-linear convective system,” by that point. That’s a squall line with embedded circulations. Damaging straight-line winds and a few quick-hitting tornadoes are likely.

Cloud cover preceding the front will inhibit daytime heating and the buildup of instability, but extreme shear will allow any storms to rotate.

As the day wears on, that squall line will progress east. Ahead of it, warm air advection, or a conveyor belt of warm air from the south, may result in widely-scattered supercells which are rotating thunderstorms. Those will have the greatest risk of significant tornadoes, a few of which could be on the ground for an extended duration. Some areas may have multiple instances of severe weather, with a supercell or two and then the squall line.

Some of the zones where severe weather may strike Tuesday are particularly vulnerable due to high concentrations of poverty and manufactured housing.

“Have to have a plan to get out of your manufactured home and get to shelter BEFORE the tornado warning is issued,” tweeted Stephen Strader, a hazards researcher at Villanova University who has published research on communities vulnerable to severe weather. “Know your shelter locations. Have a weather radio to wake up when you’re sleeping.”

Active severe weather begins today in Texas but I'm still most concerned about the overlap of significant tornado potential & vulnerable communities in #LAwx/#MSwx tomorrow.



Folks esp. in mobile homes need to use today's quiet wx to solidify plans in case of warnings tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wlPGz5ZNav — Jack Sillin (@JackSillin) March 21, 2022

Risk continues Wednesday

By the midweek, storms will be sweeping into the Southeast. A broad swath from the Florida Panhandle through Georgia and the Carolinas and southern Virginia will find themselves in the “warm sector” of approaching low pressure ahead of the front. Raleigh, Charlotte, Wilmington, Charleston, Savannah, Atlanta and Tallahassee are included in a level 2 out of 5 slight risk. Sporadic wind gusts, isolated hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

2:30am CDT #SPC Day3 Outlook Slight Risk: across portions of the Southeast https://t.co/6oEffQDfI1 pic.twitter.com/wgDuF9MpsV — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 21, 2022

Heavy rain and flooding

In addition to the tornado threat, flash flooding will also become an increasingly robust hazard as the multiday stretch of storminess unfolds.

Much of the Mid-South and Deep South will wind up with a widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain, with an outside shot an isolated six inch totals. East Texas, northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas, western Tennessee and northern Mississippi and Alabama have the greatest shot at some flooding.

A significant flash flooding and severe weather event is forecast Monday into Tuesday. Rainfall totals of 2-3", locally 5"+, and rainfall rates of 2-3" per hour are likely. Severe thunderstorms are also forecast to produce strong tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds. pic.twitter.com/3uqBqYb5Mn — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 20, 2022

The National Weather Service has drawn moderate risk zones Monday and Tuesday for those areas, writing “accumulations of 3 to 6 inches will certainly be possible, with very isolated higher amounts embedded as well.”