I planned a trip to D.C. to photograph the cherry blossoms as sunset approached. It’s not every year that the weather cooperates with the bloom, and I was happy to have pleasant conditions for the photo shoot. Many of the trees were loaded with blossoms and provided beautiful scenes to photograph, particularly with the golden light of the setting sun.

During my photo shoot, I noticed the crowd was lighter than in past years, at least pre-pandemic years. I also didn’t see anyone climbing on the trees or picking blossoms, which has been an issue at the Tidal Basin.

For the rest of the week, the cherry trees along the Tidal Basin will continue to bloom, and they should be in peak form through this weekend. It’s always worth a trip to see the blossoms, and the hike around the Tidal Basin is excellent exercise.

Included are a few photos taken by me, Washington Post and other news photographers, and readers.