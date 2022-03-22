Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Pleasant for late March, but incoming clouds dim the digit compared with Monday’s splendidly fine sunshine.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs: 62-68.
  • Tonight: Cloudy, shower toward dawn? Lows: 45-50.
  • Tomorrow: Increasing chance of showers. Highs: Near 60.

Forecast in detail

Catch some sunshine when you can today as clouds increase ahead of a more unsettled Wednesday and Thursday with showers at times. Temperatures stay mild today, though a bit cooler than yesterday, before cooling off to near 60 tomorrow. We’ve got another shot at 70s on Thursday, but then we downshift to the cooler side by the weekend with Sunday highs only in the 50s.

Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies this morning transition to partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon as highs range through the 60s (upper 60s are possible if the clouds hold off long enough, otherwise low to mid-60s). Light winds shift to come from the northeast at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy and cool with lows ranging from the mid-40s to near 50. Light winds again, from the east around 5 mph. A light shower is possible toward dawn. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Cloudy with the chance of a few morning showers, and periods of steadier rain possible during the afternoon as temperatures climb to near 60. Light winds from the east and southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers continue, maybe a rumble of thunder, with temperatures rising into the 60s on a warm breeze from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday remains cloudy with scattered showers still possible. Temperatures should shoot back up to the warmer lower to mid-70s for highs with a continued breeze from the south. Thursday night looks partly cloudy and cooler with lows from the mid-40s to low 50s and the chance of a few light showers. Confidence: Medium

Friday brings partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-60s. Becoming partly cloudy Friday night with colder lows from the mid-30s in the outer suburbs to lower to mid-40s in the city. Confidence: Medium

The final weekend of March offers some cooler rewinding of the calendar with a partly cloudy Saturday, a chance of afternoon showers, and highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Saturday night may see a few clouds with lows in the 30s to around 40 (patchy frost is possible in farther west to northwest areas). Sunday should be cool, breezy and partly sunny with highs in the lower to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium