Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies this morning transition to partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon as highs range through the 60s (upper 60s are possible if the clouds hold off long enough, otherwise low to mid-60s). Light winds shift to come from the northeast at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight: Cloudy and cool with lows ranging from the mid-40s to near 50. Light winds again, from the east around 5 mph. A light shower is possible toward dawn. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Cloudy with the chance of a few morning showers, and periods of steadier rain possible during the afternoon as temperatures climb to near 60. Light winds from the east and southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers continue, maybe a rumble of thunder, with temperatures rising into the 60s on a warm breeze from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday remains cloudy with scattered showers still possible. Temperatures should shoot back up to the warmer lower to mid-70s for highs with a continued breeze from the south. Thursday night looks partly cloudy and cooler with lows from the mid-40s to low 50s and the chance of a few light showers. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Friday brings partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-60s. Becoming partly cloudy Friday night with colder lows from the mid-30s in the outer suburbs to lower to mid-40s in the city. Confidence: Medium