Through Tonight: Clouds will increase into the night. They’ll turn thicker toward morning, as well. This blanket will keep temperatures up somewhat. Lows will be in the mid-40s to near 50. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Showers will become likely by mid- or late morning out west and midday locally. Intensity and coverage may be increased during the afternoon into evening before tapering. We might spend much of the day in the 50s, but highs are near or above 60 as temperatures continue to rise into the evening. Winds will be from the east-southeast around 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is MODERATE at 79.23 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are low.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is MODERATE at 79.23 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are low.

Spring snow: On the northwest side of the low pressure area responsible for tornadoes in the South, snow has been piling up and blowing around. It looked rough last night in Amarillo, Tex. Traffic was slow amid blizzard conditions.

Meteorologist John Harris reported 5.5 inches at his place in the city.

It’s been a crazy two days there. On Monday, it went from 63 to snowing in two hours!

Amarillo, TX temp dropped 11 degrees in 15 minutes, 20 degrees in an hour, went from 63 to snow in 2 hours yesterday. They literally had a Blizzard Warning and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning (and a Flood Warning) near the city AT THE SAME TIME. https://t.co/Qedw15Gl0Y pic.twitter.com/Uqg39zmwBd — Jesse Ferrell (AccuWeather) (@WeatherMatrix) March 22, 2022