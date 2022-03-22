Social media footage revealed a large, powerful tornado ripping across the night sky. It appeared to be a multi-vortex twister, with at least one additional funnel orbiting around a primary wedge-shaped cone.

“This is something I’d hope I would never see,” New Orleans broadcast meteorologist Margaret Orr told viewers as her station (affiliate WDSU) camera captured the tornado in the distance.

This tornado hit just over a half hour ago in Chalmette, LA in the New Orleans metro. This was coverage from our sister station @wdsu in New Orleans. No idea on how much damage yet. #lawx @LeeWDSU @DevonLucieWx @MargaretOrr pic.twitter.com/x8YCaWfSMi — Michael Armstrong (@KOCOMichael) March 23, 2022

About 3,000 people were without power in St. Bernard Parish, and another 8,000 people in the New Orleans metro area, according to PowerOutageUS.com.

How the tornado evolved and its path

Heartbreaking scene from New Orleans Metro. Significant damage reported in Arabi/Lower Ninth Ward. 📸Clint, Chalmette looking towards Arabi. @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/oZA1sI74hZ — Scot Pilié (@ScotPilie_Wx) March 23, 2022

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning southwest of New Orleans at 7 p.m. Central time. Rotation tightened markedly around 7:20 as the circulation approached Destrehan Ave in Woodmere, a suburb of southern New Orleans. The tornado warning was extended into the city of New Orleans at 7:18 p.m..

Doppler radar indicated a sudden uptick in spectrum width, or a radar product that shows how chaotic the range of motions/wind speeds in pixels are. A sudden spike in values over Woodmere just north of the elementary school indicated turbulence commensurate with a possible tornado.

At 7:22 p.m., the possible tornado was entering neighborhoods along Redwood Drive in the Timberlane area, just east of Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Areas near and west of Manhattan Boulevard, including near the Target, Sam’s Club and Hilton, were probably impacted.

The rotation then arrived in Gretna at 7:24 p.m. forming over Highway 90 Business. That’s a “doughnut hole” signature on radar that indicates an updraft so strong that it’s suspending rainfall. The tornado was described as “large” and confirmed by a National Weather Service employee at 7:25 p.m., around which time video of it was being broadcast live on television stations across the New Orleans metro.

Radar data indicates the tornado passed directly over the Terrytown area at 7:26 p.m., likely damaging areas around the Oakwood Center shopping mall. That’s at the intersection of Terry Parkway and Business 90. A number of subdivisions in that area were in the direct path of the destructive tornado.

You can a slight sense of the approximate path the tornado took through New Orleans this evening (within the pink lines). Really hoping for a good outcome in an otherwise bad situation. pic.twitter.com/P7OpYyOcOO — Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) March 23, 2022

At 7:28 p.m., the tornado was just west of Shirley Drive in the vicinity of Behrman Memorial Park and near the Harriet Tubman Charter School. Delgado Community College and the Gilmore Park Apartments were either directly impacted by or uncomfortably close to the tornado.

Video broadcast live by TV news stations depicted horizontal vortices shedding off the main trunk-like vortex of the tornado, which the National Weather Service described as “large and extremely dangerous.” That’s a sign of intense vertical motion and a tornado probably containing winds approaching or exceeding 130 mph.

Incredible video of a tornado in Chalmette, Louisiana taken by local Preston Trahan. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/MgoMoTgyUZ — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) March 23, 2022

The tornado was plowing through the Arabi neighborhood at 7:29 p.m. after having crossed the Mississippi River. It appears to have entered the Lower 9th Ward near the St. Bernard Indoor Shooting Center or just west of the railroad yard near American Sugar Refining. Then it crossed the St. Bernard Highway near DG Market close to the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Lebeau Street.

A number of neighborhoods suffered heavy damage, with some homes destroyed. A “debris ball” appeared on radar near West Jackson Drive at 7:32 p.m. as the tornado crossed Florida Avenue near Veiola Water North America. Then it headed into New Orleans East and likely weakened upon approach to Interstate 10. It’s unclear it if crossed the highway before dissipating around quarter to 8.

The parent thunderstorm developed at the tail end of a cold front pushing through the area. The risk of strong tornadoes had been advertised, but the focus was farther north. However, this storm had something the others didn’t — isolation. It was a lone, discrete supercell, which allowed it to tap into the full wind shear — or change of wind speed/direction with height in the atmosphere — without competing with neighbors. Unfortunately, that translated to the storm reaching its full destructive potential.