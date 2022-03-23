Through tonight: Additional waves of showers — perhaps a storm, which could be strong — pass this evening and tonight. The heaviest activity is probably focused before midnight, and it’ll be somewhat hit or miss. Temperatures tonight go the wrong way, with readings rising toward and beyond 60 late. Winds from the south gust to around 25 mph.

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’ll see a lot of clouds once again. Showers and perhaps a couple storms are possible. The best odds of that should tend to be south and east of the city. Hopefully things will be drying with time, as temperatures rise to around 70 on a south wind.

Pollen update: Before the rain, tree pollen was HIGH at 152.08 grains per cubic meter. Other allergens are low.

Rain: Thus far, D.C. has picked up 0.05 inches, with 0.09 inches at Dulles and 0.09 inches at BWI. The highest totals so far are mainly west and southwest of the immediate area. Much of the local region could see another quarter to a half inch or so, with some locations potentially more.