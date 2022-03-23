Today (Wednesday): Cloud cover continues to thicken this morning with scattered showers likely late morning (after 10 a.m. or so) through afternoon. The clouds, along with a steady breeze from the east around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 to 25 mph, keep temperatures in check, slowly rising through the 40s this morning into the 50s to near 60 this afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers remain possible during the evening and overnight, with a thunderstorm possible, too. Steady breezes from the southeast and south keep temperatures rising into the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): The chance of scattered showers continues, especially during the morning hours, with a few strong thunderstorms possible, too. We could see a drier stretch during the afternoon. Temperatures keep climbing to highs near 70 to the low 70s thanks to a mild breeze from the south. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Shower chances look to briefly increase again during the evening as a cold front comes through, with partially clearing skies possible overnight. Temperatures cool off behind the front, dropping to lows in the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Skies become partly sunny on Friday and winds turn breezy from the west, gusting near 25 mph. Afternoon highs should reach the low 60s, but feel more like the 50s with the breeze. Winds slacken somewhat Friday night with colder lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

