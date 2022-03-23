The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has hoisted two zones of “slight” risk, which corresponds to a 2 out of 5 on their scale. A couple tornadoes are possible over parts of West Virginia and Ohio, with locally damaging straight-line winds or an isolated tornado spin-up also in the cards for the Southeast, including the Carolina Coastal Plain. On Monday and Tuesday, the storm risk was as high as level 4 out of 5 in parts of Texas and the Deep South.

By Thursday, a severe weather threat lingers in the Mid-Atlantic, but more tranquil weather builds in Friday. There are signs stormy weather could return to the Lower 48 around the middle of next week.

The outbreak so far

Amazing @KXAN_Weather video of on the ground tornado crossing I-35 in Round Rock @ 45 just north of Austin pic.twitter.com/eJvCsYnsCN — Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) March 21, 2022

The multiday stretch of violent weather began on Monday when thunderstorms erupted along a “dryline” in Texas. The dryline is the leading edge of arid air from the Desert Southwest encroaching into moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. Destructive tornadoes hit cities between Dallas and Austin, like Round Rock, College Station and Jarrell. One strong twister crossed Interstate 35, coming close to wiping out the Fort Hood radar. An EF3 tornado in Jacksboro, about 75 miles northwest of Dallas, contained 150 mph winds.

Here is the #video when the #Elgin, #Texas #tornado hit us today. We were very fortunate to lose only a window to #debris. In addition to these buildings getting destroyed, a pickup truck on the opposite side of the road was rolled by the tornado. #txwx #damage pic.twitter.com/YddeXaTUOf — Chimera Comstock (@SvrWxChaser) March 22, 2022

The Weather Service received 36 tornado reports in Texas and Oklahoma Monday.

The outbreak continued Tuesday, but remained largely subdued during the afternoon hours; the exception being parts of central Mississippi where there were several reports of tornado damage. At night, the low level jet stream — a river of swiftly-moving winds a few thousand feet above the ground — began to crank. That amplified wind shear, a change of wind speed/direction with height, and caused storms to begin rotating robustly.

One thunderstorm cell became problematic south of New Orleans around 7 p.m. local time, its circulation tightening as it rode into the metropolitan area around 7:20 p.m. A large tornado lay siege to a number of neighborhoods in Arabi and the Lower 9th Ward, with some houses obliterated. The National Weather Service described the vortex as “large and extremely dangerous.”

More tornadoes touched down in Alabama overnight, perhaps bringing the outbreak’s two-day total to over 50. An overnight tornado hit just east of Mobile, Alabama in Baldwin County causing structural damage.

There were also multiple reports of flash flooding throughout the South Tuesday and Tuesday night. Rainfall rates near Birmingham reached 9 inches per hour according to the Weather Service.

Major flash flooding was spotted in #Alabama on Tuesday evening as storms swept across the state. #ALwx pic.twitter.com/uOUED5QqOY — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) March 23, 2022

Severe thunderstorm chances on Wednesday

Wednesday will feature additional chances of severe weather as the sprawling parent storm system works into the Ohio Valley. An arcing band of downpours will trace the cold front spiraling around the system. While lukewarm temperatures ahead of the front are only in the 60s in most locales, which isn’t supportive of much “juice” for storms, strong wind dynamics will compensate.

12:57am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Slight Risk: across parts of the Southeast, Carolinas, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/dprRE5UXfP — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 23, 2022

The storm is wrapped up within a major dip in the jet stream, a river of quickly-moving winds in the upper atmosphere. As the winds aloft strengthen over the East Coast and Midwest, thunderstorms will begin to rotate. There are two key areas to watch:

Southern Virginia, Carolinas, Florida Panhandle

Thunderstorms will bloom during the evening east of the Appalachians from southwest Virginia through the Carolina Piedmont and continuing south into northern Florida. Wind dynamics may be supportive of a couple rotating supercell thunderstorms, posing a nonzero risk of a tornado. Otherwise, gusty to locally damaging winds will be the primary concern. Tallahassee, Columbus, Ga., Savannah, Charleston, Raleigh and Charlotte are all included in the slight risk.

Some storms will linger on Thursday before the front finally clears the coastline, but only a level 1 out of 5 “marginal” risk of severe weather is up.

West Virginia and Ohio

A potentially more concerning severe weather setup is brewing over the Ohio Valley. A few storms will bubble up in western West Virginia, southeast Ohio or northeast Kentucky underneath the core of low pressure. That will impart a bit of extra spin, boosting the chance of supercells.

Models are aggressive in simulating a number of rotating thunderstorms blossoming from a Charleston, W.Va. to Morgantown line and points north and west, expanding through the Wayne National Forest in southeast Ohio. These sporadic clusters and supercells will yield a decent tornado risk as they pinwheel northeast.