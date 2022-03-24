Through Tonight: Showers will become likelier for a time this evening. There could be a few rumbles of thunder as well. I think the heaviest activity will be done by late evening, with clearing skies overnight. This may help promote some fog as low-level moisture mingles with cooler temperatures. Lows will range across the 40s. Winds will be light overnight.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): Plan on plenty of sun early with increasing clouds through the day. There could be a late-day shower or two. Highs will be near and above 60. Breezes gusting to 25 mph or so out of the northwest will make it feel chillier.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: The most recent pollen count was washed out by rain.

Texas tornado: You probably saw the unbelievable video of a truck getting rolled by a tornado, then driving off. Local news found and spoke to the teen at the wheel. Apparently, he’s getting a new truck.

You might have seen the wild video of a red Chevy truck being flipped around and landing right side up during Monday’s Tornado in Elgin.



Well, this is Riley, the teen driving the truck!



He said today was an interesting first day back at school. 😂😂 @KVUE pic.twitter.com/vjimzufuTg — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) March 23, 2022