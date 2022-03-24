Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

It’s that time of year. The time when a cool air “wedge” gets stuck between the mountains and ocean. It can be predictably unpredictable. Initially it looked like we’d get to near 70 today, but temperatures have struggled into the mid- and upper 50s. The cool air probably won’t keep us totally dry as another round of showers and storms develops this evening.

Through Tonight: Showers will become likelier for a time this evening. There could be a few rumbles of thunder as well. I think the heaviest activity will be done by late evening, with clearing skies overnight. This may help promote some fog as low-level moisture mingles with cooler temperatures. Lows will range across the 40s. Winds will be light overnight.

Tomorrow (Friday): Plan on plenty of sun early with increasing clouds through the day. There could be a late-day shower or two. Highs will be near and above 60. Breezes gusting to 25 mph or so out of the northwest will make it feel chillier.

Pollen update: The most recent pollen count was washed out by rain.

Texas tornado: You probably saw the unbelievable video of a truck getting rolled by a tornado, then driving off. Local news found and spoke to the teen at the wheel. Apparently, he’s getting a new truck.

