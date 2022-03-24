Today (Thursday): Clouds are in abundance but showers are hit-and-miss as the main rain band is focused to the east over the Delmarva Peninsula. In the morning, the best chance of lingering showers is in our eastern areas. A brief shower or sprinkle is possible anywhere during the afternoon, but most of us should stay dry amid light south winds. The biggest plus is highs manage to reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder are possible in the evening, but any rain ends by midnight with gradual clearing after that. Breezes shift from out of the south to out of the west. Lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine should rule the morning, but clouds start to scoot in by afternoon. West winds are a little gusty but tolerable. Highs are seasonable: mainly upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds lighten up and skies partially clear, allowing lows to drop to the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

A high-altitude weather disturbance drops south into the area on Saturday. This leads to lots of clouds and scattered showers, most likely in the afternoon. Some of our cooler areas could even see a few ice pellets or graupel mix in with the showers. Highs struggle to reach the mid-50s and feel colder as northwest winds become gusty. Overnight lows drop into the mid- to upper 30s as skies clear. Confidence: Medium

Early risers on Sunday are treated to a conjunction of Venus, Saturn, Mars and the crescent moon in the eastern predawn sky. (If you miss it, you have another chance early Monday morning.) Mainly sunny skies are no match for the cold air funneling in as highs are in the upper 40s to low 50s, which feel even chillier with the wind. A significant freeze overnight is likely, with lows ranging through the 20s. Confidence: Medium