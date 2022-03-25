Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Morning sunshine is accompanied by somewhat calm conditions. Westerly breezes ramp up as clouds move in midday. Some clouds may stick around much of the afternoon. A late-day sprinkle or very quick shower can’t be ruled out. High temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s. Any additional sunshine on top of what’s expected could help a few spots into the mid-60s. A few midafternoon gusts around 25-to-30 mph may make it feel closer to mid-50s with the wind chill. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with slowly calming gusts, but a westerly breeze could still linger for much of the night. It’s one of those nights where low temperatures may vary over short distances. Downtown should hover in the mid-40s and so should areas near larger bodies of water. Outside of the Beltway in the clearest and calmest spots, a few mid-30s are possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week…

Tomorrow (Saturday): The leading edge of more wintry air from Canada starts eyeing our region. Hit-or-miss showers are possible with skies alternating between partly and mostly cloudy conditions. Some spots, especially at higher elevations, could see a few ice pellets or graupel mixing in with raindrops. Afternoon west-northwesterly wind gusts may near 30 mph. High temperatures are cooler, in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind chills are in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tomorrow night: Skies try to clear and winds may only calm a little. Low temperatures bottom out across the 30s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Skies are a bit brighter but we may be only partly sunny at times. High temperatures might only make the mid-40s to around 50 degrees, thanks to ever-chillier air moving in from Canada on strong northwesterly winds — perhaps near 35 mph? This creates wind chills in the 30s much of the day. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: The entire region likely has a hard freeze, so bring in those potted plants again. Low temperatures fall into the low and mid-20s outside the Beltway and perhaps nearer 30 in the city. Skies may be mostly clear and winds slightly decreasing. Confidence: Medium

Story continues below advertisement