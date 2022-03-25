Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Morning sunshine is accompanied by somewhat calm conditions. Westerly breezes ramp up as clouds move in midday. Some clouds may stick around much of the afternoon. A late-day sprinkle or very quick shower can’t be ruled out. High temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s. Any additional sunshine on top of what’s expected could help a few spots into the mid-60s. A few midafternoon gusts around 25-to-30 mph may make it feel closer to mid-50s with the wind chill. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with slowly calming gusts, but a westerly breeze could still linger for much of the night. It’s one of those nights where low temperatures may vary over short distances. Downtown should hover in the mid-40s and so should areas near larger bodies of water. Outside of the Beltway in the clearest and calmest spots, a few mid-30s are possible. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): The leading edge of more wintry air from Canada starts eyeing our region. Hit-or-miss showers are possible with skies alternating between partly and mostly cloudy conditions. Some spots, especially at higher elevations, could see a few ice pellets or graupel mixing in with raindrops. Afternoon west-northwesterly wind gusts may near 30 mph. High temperatures are cooler, in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind chills are in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies try to clear and winds may only calm a little. Low temperatures bottom out across the 30s. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: Skies are a bit brighter but we may be only partly sunny at times. High temperatures might only make the mid-40s to around 50 degrees, thanks to ever-chillier air moving in from Canada on strong northwesterly winds — perhaps near 35 mph? This creates wind chills in the 30s much of the day. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday night: The entire region likely has a hard freeze, so bring in those potted plants again. Low temperatures fall into the low and mid-20s outside the Beltway and perhaps nearer 30 in the city. Skies may be mostly clear and winds slightly decreasing. Confidence: Medium
Skies may turn another notch sunnier for Monday and Tuesday but winds are quite blustery Monday. That’s when the coldest air from Canada camps over us, capping January-like high temperatures merely in the upper 30s to mid-40s. If northwesterly winds manage to gust near 40 mph, wind chills will easily be stuck in the 20s all day. Tuesday calms and warms, with high temperatures rebounding to around 50. Confidence: Medium