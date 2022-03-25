Through tonight: There could be a quickly passing shower in the early evening, mainly east of Interstate 95. Otherwise, relatively mild and decent. You might want to take advantage of the pleasant conditions, with layers, of course! Lows end up mainly dipping to a 40- to 45-degree range.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Very cold air aloft promises some Saturday weather excitement. Scattered gusty showers and perhaps some low-topped thunderstorms form by afternoon. Given a low freezing level, there could be some soft hail or graupel mixed in as well. Highs rise to the low and mid-50s. Winds gusting out of the west around 25 mph are locally boosted up to 40 mph or so in showers and storms.

Showers or storms end in the evening, with temperatures falling to the 30s overnight.

Sunday: We should see more sun than Saturday. But it could be another case where sunshine is self-defeating, in that it creates more clouds given the cold air aloft. It’s rather chilly at ground level as well, with highs ranging from 45 to 50 in most spots. Northwesterly winds will gust around 35 mph at times, and wind chills are in the 30s most of the day.