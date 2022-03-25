As a contrast to current conditions, the Washington area was plastered by a severe snowstorm that snarled traffic and downed trees less than three months ago on Jan. 3.

I was at the Tidal Basin on Jan. 3 and March 21 to shoot photos to compare winter and spring scenes. During my photoshoots, I chose six locations for the comparison views. The differences between a winter wonderland and bursting blossoms are dramatic and are included below with descriptions.

A postcard view

There are many postcard views at the Tidal Basin, but when I saw the view above with snow on Jan. 3, it struck me as particularly beautiful. I knew I wanted to shoot the same scene with blossoms so I looked around for something to mark my spot.

I noticed a trash can installed into the ground next to me. I took a step to the right and placed my right foot at the base of the trash can. I knew in the spring I could find the trash can and stand in the exact same location to shoot the scene with blossoms.

That plan worked well. The photos align well and made for nice split screen view at the top of this post.

The perfect cherry tree

I have always considered the tree pictured above to be the perfect cherry tree at the Tidal Basin because its branches beautifully frame the Jefferson Memorial with a front-facing view. I have photographed this tree many times over the years, and it doesn’t seem to change much from year to year.

To see how the tree appeared in 2016, here’s a link to an article showing seasonal views of the Tidal Basin that year.

An old cherry tree

Old cherry trees have a lot of character. They often have thick, twisted trunks and occasionally develop a lean in a particular direction. They are favorite targets for photographers.

To see how this old tree appeared in 2014, here’s a link to an article I wrote with Ian Livingston comparing the seasons. Scroll to the bottom of that post to see this tree and the tree I described above as the perfect cherry tree.

White-out and clear skies

When I first arrived at the Tidal Basin on Jan. 3, visibility in heavy snow and fog was about 100 yards. The Jefferson Memorial and much of the Tidal Basin was not visible due to the falling snow. I photographed the snow scene above in near white-out conditions and returned on March 21 to photograph the same view with sunshine and excellent visibility.

The heavy snow ended an hour after I photographed the snowy view on Jan. 3, and I returned to the Tidal Basin an hour later to shoot more photos with improved visibility. All of the other snow photos in this article are from my second visit to the Tidal Basin on Jan 3.

Tidal Basin wide view

I often photograph wide views of the Tidal Basin from the Kutz Bridge. There is a sidewalk that offers plenty of locations for photography.

On Jan 3., as I was about to walk onto the bridge to shoot photos, I was warned by a pedestrian who had just crossed the bridge and was showered with slush from passing cars. I decided to proceed anyway, to shoot a quick photo and then make an immediate retreat back off the bridge. Fortunately, I shot the winter scene with minimal slush sprayed on me. The spring photo shoot on the bridge, however, was much more pleasant.

Tidal Basin picnic area

I didn’t perfectly align the two photos above, but it doesn’t matter. The photos show roughly the same area, a flat, grassy location on the east side of the Tidal Basin that serves as an excellent picnic location. The contrast between winter and spring is striking.

I hope to return in summer and fall to shoot the same six locations to compare all four seasons of 2022. Look for a posting in November with my results.