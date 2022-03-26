Today (Saturday): Clouds are numerous through the day, and any sunnier moments tend to produce more clouds. The reason? An upper-level disturbance and plenty of cold air aloft causing plentiful instability. Showers may dot the region as soon as morning, but they’re probably focused on the heating of the day — midday to afternoon. Some could be feisty with wind gusts up to 40 or 50 mph, and perhaps some soft hail. Highs range from near 50 to the mid-50s. Even without showers or storms, winds gust out of the west around 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A couple of showers could linger until near sunset. Skies trend clearer into the night, helping lows settle across the 30s. Winds decrease to about 10 mph sustained, with gusts near 20 mph. Still plenty of bite! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): I think we’ll see more sun than today, but some lingering super-cold air aloft means we’ll probably also see clouds in the midday and afternoon. Winds sustained near 20 mph may gust toward 35 mph at times, making highs in the mid-40s to near 50 feel quite chilly. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Protect any early tender plants that need protection. It’ll be hard to believe it’s almost April if you’re out for long. Wind gusts continue as temperatures fall into the 20s across the whole area. Some typically cold spots north and west make the low 20s, while spots on the water or downtown may be upper 20s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Coming off lows in the 20s, temperatures don’t go too far upward Monday. We should at least see plenty of sun, as highs end up in the low and mid-40s. Winds probably remain gusty, keeping it feeling colder than it is. Confidence: Medium