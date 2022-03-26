Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Scattered showers with some graupel mixed in will persist through the evening hours, quickly tapering off after dark. Gusty winds (15 to 25 mph) from the west will ease a bit after midnight, and skies will become partly cloudy as temperatures drop. Lows will settle to about 32 to 36 with wind chills in the upper 20s at times.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It should be a bright, but blustery day. Lots of sunshine won’t help temperatures much, with highs only reaching the mid 40s. Gusty northwest winds (15 to 20 mph or higher) will make it feel much chillier as well, with wind chills in the mid 30s. It should be clear, cold and breezy Sunday night with lows in the mid 20s.
