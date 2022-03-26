Remember when temperatures were in the 70s just a few days ago? Times are a changing — not the clocks but rather the seasons, as we revert to winterlike conditions overnight. Several inches of snow have fallen along the ridge tops of the Appalachians, while closer to home, we’ve seen everyone’s favorite type of mysterious frozen precipitation. Chilly, windy and winterlike weather will continue for Sunday and into the start of next week as well. Hope you didn’t pack up the winter hats and gloves just yet.