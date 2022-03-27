Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny, unseasonably cold and blustery. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and breezy. Cover outdoor plants. Lows: 20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cold, lingering breeze. Highs: Low to mid-40s.

Forecast in detail

A Canadian air mass sliding southward brings a blustery chill today and tomorrow with temperatures 10-20 degrees below average and wind chills mainly in the 30s. Lows tonight and tomorrow night dip into the 30s, so be sure to cover any outdoor plants or bring them indoors. Temperatures slowly rebound heading into midweek.

Story continues below advertisement

Today (Sunday): We start out the day mostly sunny, but should see increasing cloud clover by the afternoon. It’s cold with temperatures starting in the 30s this morning and afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Winds come from northwest around 15-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph. With wind chills in the 30s most of the day, you may need to dust off the winter jacket, hat and gloves. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: An area of high pressure keeps us mostly clear, cold and crisp with lows in the 20s. It will feel more like the teens with breezy northwesterly winds. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Story continues below advertisement

Tomorrow (Monday): A reinforcing shot of cold air moves in by Monday making it the coldest day of the forecast period. We start with wind chills in the teens Monday morning. Daytime highs only top out in the low to mid-40s, just about 15 degrees below average, despite mostly sunny skies. A lingering gusty breeze from the west-northwest should limit wind chills to the 30s again. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Still cold. Mostly clear with lows in the mid- to upper 20s and wind chills in the teens. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Tuesday starts chilly again with morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. But with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds, we should get to the upper 40s to near 50 for afternoon highs. By Tuesday night, the harsh cold breaks down, with lows in the low to mid-30s and a rain, sleet or snow shower possible. Confidence: Low-Medium