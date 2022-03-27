Through tonight: Spotty showers mixed with partly sunny skies for the rest of the daylight hours. Northwest winds remain gusty overnight (15 to 30-plus mph), with some light rain or snow showers possible. Temperatures will be cold, with lows settling in the mid- to upper 20s and wind chill values in the teens at times.

Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly sunny to start the day, with some fair weather clouds developing in the afternoon. It will remain blustery and rather chilly, with highs in only the low 40s and gusty northwest winds at 10 to 25-plus mph. Clear, cold and blustery again tomorrow night, with lows in the low to mid-20s and wind chill values in the teens.

