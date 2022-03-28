Through tonight: Skies will clear out as the sun sets. We will stay mainly clear overnight. Temperatures will fall to a range of near 20 to mid-20s for lows. Winds will cut in half or so, dropping to about 10 to 15 mph out of the northwest a few hours after dark. Nonetheless, we will spend much of the night with wind chills in the teens.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This could be one of those days it’s hard to find a cloud. Somewhat warmer than today, but still well below average. Highs will be mainly in the mid-40s to near 50. Winds out of the northwest may gust to 20 mph at times.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Colder air is helping keep the pollen count down. Tree pollen is moderate at 20.46 grains per cubic meter of air.

Brrr: If Washington makes it into the 20s tonight, it will be about two weeks later than usual. It’s not unheard of, though. As recently as March 2015, the city fell into the 20s on March 29, when it was 28. In 2007, it fell to 29 on April 8. Over at Dulles, it dipped into the 20s this morning. Its last night in the 20s averages April 3 in our current climate. If the temperature falls below 25 there tonight, it will be the latest it has been so cold since 24 on April 3 of last year.