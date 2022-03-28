Today (Monday): Bundle up this morning, with wind chills in the teens in many areas. Even this afternoon, when skies are partly sunny, highs struggle to hit 40 degrees and wind chills are in the 20s and 30s. Those winds are from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, with some gusts over 30 mph at times. We can’t totally rule out a late-day snow shower or flurry, especially north of the District. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Some evening cloud cover gradually fades overnight. It’s very cold yet again, with lows near 20 in our colder areas and the mid- to upper 20s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some improvement over Monday, with more sun, less wind and not as cold. Highs range from 45 to 50, with winds from the northwest around 10 mph and some gusts to 15 to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase, with a small chance of rain. In our colder areas, the rain could briefly mix with sleet and/or snow. Lows are in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

A warm front lifts through the area on Wednesday, pushing temperatures closer to normal. Amid mostly cloudy skies, highs should reach 55 to 60. As strong winds blow in from the south Wednesday night, temperatures probably don’t fall much, with lows 50 to 55. Confidence: Medium

Much warmer conditions arrive on Thursday. Highs shoot well into the 70s, with variably cloudy skies. During the afternoon and especially into the evening, showers and thunderstorms are a good bet. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Rain should taper off overnight, with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium