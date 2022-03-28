The Associated Press reports that at least three people were killed in the collision.

Several drivers were reportedly trapped in their vehicles as other cars unwittingly slammed into the wreck from behind. Multiple vehicles caught fire, leaving a mangled heap of metal to burn as first responders struggled to reach the accident scene.

John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, tweeted “Gisele and I express our *deepest* condolences over this morning’s horrific crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County and gratitude to the first responders on the scene.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

One particularly distressing video (caution: strong language) posted to social media depicts a man exiting his vehicle seconds before it is obliterated by an oncoming traveler.

The crash was first reported near Minersville shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday. That’s exit 116 on I-81. Schuylkill County is about 30 miles west of Allentown, Pa., and about 85 miles west of New York.

The National Weather Service in State College, Pa., issued a snow squall warning for Schuylkill County at 12:13 p.m., specifically calling out “Interstate 81 from mile markers 65 to 120.” It appears the warning was for a squall that blew through after the initial burst of snow that terrorized the interstate.

The squalls — akin to localized downpours or thunderstorms that are “hit or miss” in nature — are blossoming as bitter-cold air from the northwest spreads over the interior Mid-Atlantic at high altitudes. Snow squalls can feature sudden gusty winds, heavy snow and reduced visibilities. It’s not uncommon for visibilities to drop below 300 feet in the worst squalls.

Studies show that it takes an average driver half to three-quarters of a second at best to recognize a threat and apply the brakes. Assuming a vehicle is traveling at 60 mph, one would have moved 44 to 66 feet during that time. Then comes the actual stopping distance, which can be on the order of several hundred feet.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As of 4 p.m. Eastern time, the Weather Service office in State College had already put out 15 snow squall warnings on Monday.

It's decidedly UN-springlike across the northeast today with widespread bursts of snow.



These dangerous snow squalls can bring visibility to near-zero with little-to-no warning. Learn more about them here:https://t.co/SrxK5oxrZZ pic.twitter.com/LYai3PV6ql — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 28, 2022

Snow squall are infamous in triggering major, deadly pileups. Freezing rain also can be as bad. Forty people were injured and three killed during a pileup caused by a snow squall on Interstate 75 in Detroit in 2013. A similar chain-reaction crash occurred on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire in 2015. Last February, six people died in a 133-vehicle accident triggered by freezing drizzle in Dallas.

Snow squalls are so dangerous that, in 2017, the National Weather Service decided to debut a “snow squall warning” that would be targeted at drivers who may find themselves in the path of a snow squall. In the past, “special weather statements,” akin to blanket bulletins, were disseminated to advise travelers about the hazard, but the alert failed to reach people as directly as a tailored warning. A 2018 paper penned by several National Weather Service employees found that the statements did “not command the same level of urgency or breadth of dissemination as a warning.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That’s why the newly implemented snow squall warnings trigger Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), a type of notification that automatically lights up any cellphone within range. An audible tone accompanies receipt of the warning, akin to the shrill squeal of an Amber Alert. While snow squalls are not generally as destructive as many of the other types of warnings that trigger WEA, they present a unique, short-term threat to drivers, a group unlikely to receive warnings through more conventional means.

Aside from snow squall warnings, the NWS alerts that lead to WEA activation are:

Tornado warnings.

Severe thunderstorm warnings for storms deemed “destructive.”

Flash flood warnings for threats deemed “considerable.”

Hurricane and typhoon warnings.

Storm surge warnings.

Extreme wind warnings, issued for very high winds associated with major hurricanes.

Dust storm warnings.

At present, there is no such thing as a “snow squall watch,” but several in the weather enterprise took to social media expressing the need for one. They argue that early forecasts could warn drivers to be on the ready before rapid changes in driving conditions ensue.