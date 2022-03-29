Through Tonight: It will be partly to mostly cloudy, with lows ranging from the upper 20s to mid-30s. Winds will die off after sunset. There could be a conversational snowflake in the predawn, but most or all of that should stay west/northwest of here.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): There’s still a low risk of a snowflake early, but otherwise change is in the air. Skies will be partly sunny and winds will gust from the south, boosting temperatures near or above 60.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is low, at 14.38 grains per cubic meter.

Brrr: It was legitimately cold this morning. The low of 25 for Washington, as recorded at Washington National Airport, was the coldest so late in the year since 1982. That year, it dipped to 24 on April 7. D.C.'s low was also the fourth-coldest March 29 on record. Over at Dulles Airport, the 22-degree low was the coldest this late since 2013, when it reached 22 on April 4.

Look at these low temps on this Tues AM in the DC region...widespread 20s with even some teens and single digits in the mix in far western areas. Wind chills even in the city dipped to 13 to 15 degrees. This would be a cold morning in January. 4th coldest Mar 29 on record in DC. pic.twitter.com/hju27ezjb7 — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) March 29, 2022