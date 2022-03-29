Story continues below advertisement

Today (Tuesday): Sunny and marginally warmer, with highs from the mid-40s to around 50. Breezes are still from the colder northwest direction at around 10 mph, but much gentler than Monday. Confidence: High

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of light rain or showers late. A brief period of sleet or wet snow is possible north and west of the city. Lows range through the 30s. Winds are light. Confidence: Medium

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy and trending warmer with highs in the 50s to near 60. Winds shift to come from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Temperatures hold steady or only drift slightly down into the 50s overnight. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday completely flips the early week script with temperatures well into the 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon into the evening. Some of the later-day storm activity could be strong to severe, with heavy downpours and damaging gusts. Showers should end by or before midnight, with cloudy skies and temperatures cooling to the upper 40s to low 50s by early Friday. Confidence: Medium

Friday features mixed sky conditions thanks to a high-altitude disturbance moving overhead. We could even see a light shower as highs reach the low 60s amid breezy conditions. Friday night should be mostly clear with colder lows ranging through the 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

