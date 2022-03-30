Today (Wednesday): Not quite as cold this morning as yesterday morning, but still chilly as temperatures rise into the 30s. Can’t rule out a few light rain showers this morning, possibly mixed with a little sleet or snow. Morning clouds should give way to partly sunny afternoon skies and warmer highs near 60 to the low 60s. The breeze picks up a bit from the south during the afternoon, increasing to around 10-15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds fill in again as a cold front approaches. The insulating factor from the clouds, along with a steady and strengthening breeze from the south, keep temperatures from falling anymore than a few degrees, with lows in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Morning skies are mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Partial afternoon sunshine along with a gusty breeze from the south should push afternoon highs into the low to mid-70s. A few scattered showers or storms are possible during the afternoon as a cold front approaches, and we could see a line of strong-to-severe storms come through during the evening, but confidence in timing, coverage and strength of storms is low. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: After that potential line of strong-to-severe storms during the evening, skies remain mostly cloudy overnight. The cold front shifts our winds to come from the west overnight, dropping lows to the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Friday cools off to more seasonable highs near 60 with partly sunny skies and breezy winds from the west. Skies turn mostly clear Friday night with diminishing winds and lows in the 30s. Saturday trends mostly sunny with lighter winds and highs near 60 again. Mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows near 40 to the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High