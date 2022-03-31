Today (Thursday): March is definitely not going out like a lamb, with south winds gusting to 45 mph. Intermittent showers are possible amid dry windows as temperatures climb to the upper 60s to lower 70s. The warmth is enough to set off some late-day thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, and even a tornado is possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The risk of localized severe storms remains possible through the evening, while southwest winds are still gusty (35 mph). Things should quiet after midnight, back to light, scattered showers. Lows reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Locally, up to an inch of rain is possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Any lingering showers end early morning with partial clearing. Gusty winds rebuild from the west through the day. Highs are mainly in the upper 50s but definitely feel cooler. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies clear in the evening and the gusty west winds gradually die down during the night. Lows range through the 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday is so much quieter! Sunshine is abundant and breezes are light. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s are hospitable. Clouds gradually increase overnight, with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: High

A little storm system slips by just to our north on Sunday. Skies are likely to go back and forth from cloudy to partly sunny. A few morning sprinkles can’t be ruled out but should not significantly interfere with outdoor plans. Highs hold in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Skies clear overnight, and lows range from the mid-30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium