Through tonight: Winds continue to gust out of the south and southwest as high as 40 to 50 mph this evening. Showers and storms are also increasingly likely this evening, particularly in the 6 p.m. to midnight time frame locally. While activity could be hit or miss, some storms may be severe, with strong damaging winds the main risk. A quick tornado or two can’t be ruled out, either. We should see some clearing late at night into the predawn hours. Lows are in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph, gusting to 30 mph, behind the front.

Tomorrow (Friday): Plan on a good deal of sun. But we are behind a cold front, so it’s a new weather regime. Even with the sun, highs will struggle to reach for the upper 50s or so. Winds are out of the northwest around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 or 40 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 188.18 grains/cubic meter. Grass pollen is low/moderate.