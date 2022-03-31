“Thunderstorms will continue to increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon and spread across the watch area,” writes the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. “The strongest cells and lines will pose a risk of damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two.”

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms, but not a guarantee and that you should stay alert. If a severe thunderstorm (or tornado) warning is issued, it means a storm is imminent for your locations and that you should seek shelter immediately.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/B68lZ0nqoD — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) March 31, 2022

The Weather Service also increased the region’s storm risk level from “slight” (level 2 out of 5) to “enhanced.”

To our south, developing storms have already resulted in tornado warnings on the west and north side of Richmond. At this point, we have not seen reports of a confirmed tornado or damage.

Note that while our discussion below indicates the most intense storms are probable later this evening when the cold front passes, showers and storms developing ahead of it this afternoon and evening could be severe and produce damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief tornado. This is especially true east of Interstate 95.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

We will post updates if severe weather moves into the area.

Original article from 1:20 p.m.

After an outbreak of severe weather in the South on Wednesday into early Thursday, the cold front responsible for the dangerous storms is charging toward the East Coast. As the front encounters mild, humid air surging northward, strong to severe thunderstorms may erupt in the Washington region, mostly this evening and tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of the eastern United States in a slight risk zone for severe thunderstorms. This is Level 2 out of 5 on the severity threat scale.

The main threat with any storms will be damaging winds, although a short-lived tornado or two isn’t out of the question. It’s possible that the showers and storm pass through parts of the area without much fanfare. Although severe storms aren’t a sure thing, it would be wise to remain weather aware through late tonight.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ahead of any thunderstorms, strong winds from the south — gusting up to 50 mph — have prompted a wind advisory for the region until 8 p.m.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the Weather Service writes. “Isolated tree damage and a few power outages may result.”

Storm timing and hazards

Storm arrival time:

Interstate 81: Between 4 and 8 p.m.

Germantown/Dulles/Warrenton: 6 to 10 p.m.

Interstate 95 and Beltway area: 8 p.m. and midnight.

Southern Maryland to Annapolis: 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Note that brief, gusty showers are possible before the mainline of showers and storms late this evening.

All clear: Midnight west of the Beltway, around 1 a.m. around the Beltway, and 2 a.m. near the Chesapeake Bay.

Hazards:

High (2-in-3) chance of: Gusty winds (30 to 50 mph), brief downpours.

Medium (1-in-3) chance of: Damaging winds (50 to 65 mph).

Small (1-in-10 or less) chance of: Brief tornado, small hail, destructive winds (over 65 mph), lightning, flooding.

Rainfall potential: Average 0.25 to 0.5 inches; locally amounts up to 1 inch or so possible.

Discussion

A look at the day’s forecast map reveals that a warm front pushed through our region last night, ushering in wind from the south and a milder and humid air mass. This front is connected to a deepening low pressure system north of the Great Lakes. Our region will remain in this storm’s warm sector throughout the day and evening, as a cold front approaches from the Ohio Valley.

In the upper levels, a potent trough of low pressure is approaching the Eastern Seaboard. The uplift of air is expected to intensify across the D.C. area as the trough amplifies. With the influx of southern moisture and rising air, waves of showers will develop and transit our region through the afternoon and evening.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Our concern shifts to the early evening, as the front nears and a pocket of unstable air develops just along it. The early morning weather balloon at Dulles Airport shows that the atmosphere — for the moment — is quite stable and not conducive to deep thunderstorms. However, with arrival of milder air from the south (and cooling of the mid levels by the approaching trough), some measure of instability is expected to develop, at least through the middle atmosphere, by the early evening.

Extensive cloud cover through the day will probably prevent the strong, late March sun from destabilizing the atmosphere to any large degree.

While the instability may be somewhat lacking through a deep layer, the low-level wind fields are exceptionally strong and ideally configured such that any deeper cells may achieve rotation. A look at these very strong winds about a mile above the surface is shown below; note that they are in the range of 70+ mph.

Even with shallower convective clouds (lacking significant lightning and thunder), we are concerned that downdrafts within the clouds may bring down blasts of strong wind in locally damaging gusts. The strong wind shear (change in speed and direction with altitude) may also promote transient, rotating storm cells with the possibility of a short-lived tornado or two.

The two images below present radar snapshots as simulated by various forecast models. In the first, the high resolution NAM model suggests a squall line, with embedded strong to severe cells, will pass through the area between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The second simulation (the HRRR model) presents an earlier scenario, with a line of storms traversing our region between 8 and 11 p.m.