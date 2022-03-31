The storm cut power to more than 200,000 customers across the South on Wednesday and Wednesday night. As of Thursday morning, more than 170,000 customers were in the dark from Florida to Michigan because of thunderstorm gusts and ambient winds from the larger storm system.

As storms in the Southeast barreled eastward Thursday morning, a tornado watch was issued for the central Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia until 2 p.m.

A threat of severe storms, although somewhat tempered compared with Wednesday, affects much of East Coast on Thursday, from Florida to New York state. Throughout this area, there is a risk of damaging thunderstorm winds as well as a few tornadoes through the evening.

Storm damage in the South

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center received more than 230 reports of wind damage across a dozen states Wednesday. Louisiana, eastern Arkansas, Mississippi, central and western Alabama, western Tennessee and the western Florida Panhandle were hit hardest. Ahead of the storm outbreak, the Storm Prediction Center had declared a level 4 out of 5 risk for dangerous storms that lived up to their billing.

The National Weather Service issued more than 300 tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings on Wednesday alone. Mississippi was at the epicenter of the outbreak: Tornado warnings were issued for 41 percent of its land area, while severe thunderstorm warnings covered 81 percent of the state, according to analysis from Cornell University meteorology student Jack Sillin.

Yesterday's severe wx outbreak was extremely significant across parts of the Deep South.



Here's a couple quick visualizations to highlight just how widespread dangerous weather was by using warnings issued by local NWS offices.



There were many such warnings! >300 by my count pic.twitter.com/tgymH8BZHY — Jack Sillin (@JackSillin) March 31, 2022

Wednesday began when a destructive tornado passed Springdale, Ark., sending seven people to the hospital, according to the ABC affiliate in Fort Smith, Ark. Significant damage was done to a local elementary school. The Weather Service tweeted that it found damage consistent with an EF3 tornado on the 0-to-5 scale for intensity.

Here is the approximate path of the Johnson/Springdale AR tornado that we surveyed today. #arwx pic.twitter.com/ThBFKDFhly — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) March 31, 2022

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Weather Service warned of a confirmed tornado near Jackson, Miss., as radar detected debris lofted into the air. Social media footage showed damage in the city.

The storm threat escalated dramatically after dark Wednesday, particularly in southern Mississippi and Alabama.

Areas near McLain, Miss., about 30 miles southeast of Hattiesburg, were struck by a tornado between 8 and 9 p.m. Central time, with multiple reports of roof damage and downed trees and power lines. Toomsuba, Miss., about 100 miles to the north, was also hit by a twister; the National Weather Service had issued a particularly dangerous situation tornado warning for the town, cautioning of a confirmed large and dangerous tornado.

Well the sun is now up and we are starting to see damage pics come in. @wkrgblakebrown is in McClain MS where a possible tornado moved through. Unfortunately many spots in our area are waking up to damage. @WKRG @NWSMobile pic.twitter.com/ezQJTzSnjS — WKRG Caroline Carithers (@wkrgcaroline) March 31, 2022

A tornado struck Marengo County in west-central Alabama between 9 and 10 p.m. local time, destroying multiple mobile homes.

Nanafalia in Marengo County… multiple mobile homes destroyed alonmg with 50 plus trees down that had AL Highway 10 blocked… report and photos from Terry Kiker pic.twitter.com/4cDdhHgCfj — James Spann (@spann) March 31, 2022

Numerous tornado warnings were also issued south and southwest of Birmingham between 10 and 11 p.m. Central time, including a particularly dangerous situation tornado warning for “a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” for north-central Chilton and southeastern Bibb counties. One person was injured from this twister and a manufactured home was overturned, according to the Weather Service.

Between 11 p.m. and midnight, the Weather Service confirmed a tornado just south of Mobile. Between 10 and 11 p.m., the Weather Service had also issued a warning for a confirmed tornado to the northeast of Biloxi, Miss.

Multiple tornadoes tore through the Florida Panhandle on Thursday morning, including the deadly twister near Chipley, which is in Washington County, just before 4:30 a.m. Central time.

We have reports of 2 fatalities and 3 injuries from the tornado that touched down in Washington County near Gilberts Mill Rd earlier this morning. Trees & power lines are down along with homes/structures damaged. Prayers for those impacted! Please avoid the area. #NWFL #FLwx pic.twitter.com/sNwV1XX166 — Kristen Kennedy (@KKennedy_WX) March 31, 2022

Thursday’s storm threat

Whereas the Storm Prediction Center declared the Wednesday storm threat a level 4 out of 5 across the South, Thursday’s threat in the East was placed at level 2 out of 5. Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, Richmond, Charlotte, Charleston, Savannah and Jacksonville are all in this zone.

In this zone, the Storm Prediction Center cautions that “damaging thunderstorm gusts and a few tornadoes are possible.”

How the storms will take shape

Downpours left over from Wednesday’s thunderstorms over the Deep South were ongoing Thursday morning from the Florida Panhandle north through the central Appalachians, with a few scattered showers in Upstate New York and northwest Pennsylvania. Warm air will squeeze north ahead of an approaching cold front, which was draped south of a low pressure system in Michigan and stretched to near Mobile, Ala., and into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Eastern United States was under cloud cover Thursday, blocking sunshine and inhibiting daytime heating. Still, most areas in New Jersey and those south of the Mason-Dixon Line will climb into the 70s. That will set the stage for scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, an energetic dip in the jet stream will be cruising overhead, with fierce winds racing highway speeds a mile or two above the ground. That would impact wind shear, or a change of wind speed/direction with height, onto storms, allowing one or two of them to rotate. Otherwise, storms could mix strong jet stream momentum to the surface in the form of damaging wind gusts.

Storm evolution and impacts

Storms are expected to fire up around or shortly after lunchtime in southwest Virginia west of Interstate 81 and in the Carolina Piedmont. By mid- to late afternoon, they will have expanded and intensified.

Low-topped clusters and segments with a straight-line wind threat are most probable, though there is the possibility of an isolated supercell or rotating thunderstorm. Any tornado risk, isolated at most, would be higher in eastern Pennsylvania and northeast Maryland or in a corridor from southern South Carolina, eastern Georgia and the Big Bend of Florida.

It's worth noting that some of the storms, especially in northern areas, might not produce much thunder and lightning. Still, they'll be fast-moving, so it's a good idea to head indoors immediately if a warning is issued for your location.