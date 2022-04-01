On the heels of wintry temperatures at the start of this week, the big question is: Are we done with frosts and freezes?

Based on the past two decades, the answer seems to be “yes” for the District and areas inside the Beltway and “no” for our outer western to northwestern suburbs. Here are the dates of our average last freeze and latest freeze since 2000:

The freeze observed in Washington on Tuesday, when the low dipped to 25 degrees, was later than normal, but Dulles can see freezes into May. In fact, it could see another freeze on Saturday morning and again the following weekend.

Computer models project that the next two weeks will feature lots of temperature fluctuation but that the highs and lows will even out to near normal. The frequent temperature changes signal multiple fronts and storm systems tracking through the region, meaning frequent rain chances.

Another model, the CFS from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, also favors near normal temperatures and above precipitation for the month: