Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Story continues below advertisement

Today (Friday): West-northwest winds could gust near 40 mph, especially during the afternoon, creating a wind chill several degrees below what’s on the thermometer. High temperatures are a bit below average behind the cold front, topping out mainly in the upper 50s with a few low 60s possible. Early morning showers should move out quickly, but clouds hang around much of the day, keeping us partly sunny at best. An afternoon sprinkle or quick shower is also possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Temperatures tumble as clouds and winds diminish. Winds may still gust near 30 mph early in the evening, though. Near dawn, clear skies and calm conditions (always an effective way to lose heat from the ground) may allow temperatures to fall into the low to mid-30s. Downtown and locations near large bodies of water should narrowly escape a frost or freeze. Bring inside any sensitive potted plants, just to be safe. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week …

Story continues below advertisement

Tomorrow (Saturday): Ahh, so much calmer. Light and variable breezes combine with much more sunshine to create a decent, crisp spring day. High temperatures should climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Any late-day clouds knocking on our door will probably continue to increase overnight. Showers become possible after midnight. Low to mid-40s are about the coldest low temperatures are able to get. Very light southerly breezes are helping to bring in milder, moister air. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Some wind returns as a small storm system passes to our north. West-northwest winds near 20 mph could gust above 30 mph a few times. Showers are also possible, especially during the morning. On balance, skies may end up partly sunny for the day and high temperatures could still manage to reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Stay tuned. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies should clear and breezes calm a good bit. Low temperatures may have a somewhat wide range in the region, from mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Skies should have decent sunshine levels on Monday, but clouds may increase as the day wears on. Any shower or sprinkle chance looks like it wants to wait until after dark, as it appears now. High temperatures get even closer toward average for this time of year, around 60 degrees to mid-60s. Winds should be nearly to fully calm. Confidence: Medium