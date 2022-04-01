Through tonight: Skies will turn clearer, and winds will die off a bit with sunset. It will be seasonably chilly, with low temperatures settling to a range of near freezing to the upper 30s. Winds will be weaker but not weak. They will stay up from the northwest around 10 mph, with gusts around 20 mph. Wind chills will in the 20s much of the night.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies will be clearer than they are today. We may see a good deal stream in during the hours before sunset, but it probably will stay dry. Temperatures will range from the mid-50s to near 60. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Some showers are possible Saturday night, but nothing heavy.

Sunday: It will be partly cloudy on the whole but with fewer clouds late in the day. Highs will be near 60 or into the lower 60s. Winds will be from the northwest around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts past 30 mph.

Pollen update: The most recent pollen count was incomplete thanks to rain, but tree pollen was reported to be moderate/high nonetheless.