The twister was on the ground for only a minute, the survey said, producing winds up to 85 mph along a 200-yard path. It maximum width was 50 yards.

Damage was reported at two gas stations along Chain Bridge Road. The Sunoco Station at the corner of Chain Bridge Road and International Drive suffered serious damage to its canopy. “Winds lifted upwards under the canopy and caused the northwest corner of the canopy to collapse on the service station building,” the damage survey said. The tornado also tossed around “packs of water and other small items,” the survey said.

A gas station in Tyson’s Corner took a bit hit from the storm.

This is not far from where someone captured video of a likely tornado. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/mgVEWKBJ3O — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) April 1, 2022

The tornado also damaged the Mobil station next door

At the station, “[a] garage door facing northwest was blown 10 to 15 feet away from the building,” the damage survey said. “Metal paneling at the top of the roof along the northwest and southeast facing sides of the building were damaged and tossed away from the building. A small canopy hanging over the entrance of the service station was mangled beyond repair. ... Flying debris also caused at least 6-8 windows in the front of the Mobil station to shatter."

There were also social media reports of downed trees seen in the area.

One video on social media captured what appears to be a 30- to 50-foot-wide funnel moving through the Tysons commercial district:

Definitely looks like legit (small) tornado - from Tysons from last night. https://t.co/N8dkCNqWrK — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) April 1, 2022

The damage survey said the tornado approached the Tysons Corner Mall but “likely dissipated in the Tyson’s Corner Mall parking lot.”

Possible tornado debris landed on the Silver Line Metro track near Tysons, causing rail delays and single-tracking, according to a tweet from WMATA.

Rotation associated with the responsible thunderstorm, as indicated by radar, suggests the storm was spinning along a line from roughly Warrenton to Chevy Chase, on its transit through the Tysons area. A thunderstorm can rotate without producing a tornado and, in this case, a touch down has only been confirmed in Tysons.

That was a close one, DC! (radar rotation track right before Tornado Warning was lifted) #dcwx pic.twitter.com/kxZejsds52 — Jesse Ferrell (AccuWeather) (@WeatherMatrix) April 1, 2022

Radar and observations indicated a tornado may have also briefly touched down around Centreville; however, the Weather Service said it hadn’t seen or received sufficient evidence of a tornado there to survey that area.

Karyn Miller, a Capital Weather Gang follower on Facebook who lives in the Sully Station area of Centreville, commented that the storm “ripped some ... siding off the chimney and a couple other small places” of her home. She also wrote that her propane grill was moved four feet across the deck.

Tornadoes in March in the Washington region are not terribly common. On average, the region sees about one day with tornadoes every decade in March, according to Ian Livingston, a Capital Weather Gang contributor.

More generally, tornadoes occur routinely in the region during the late spring and summer months. They are generally small, receiving EF0 or EF1 ratings, although an EF2 tornado caused substantial damage in Annapolis last September. Before Thursday, the last tornadoes to sweep inside the Beltway occurred last July when EF1 and EF0 twisters touched down in Arlington and the District, causing minor damage.

Thursday’s came on the third day of a severe storm outbreak that swept from the Plains Tuesday, through the South Wednesday and to the East Coast on Thursday. The Weather Service received hundreds of damage reports from the barrage of thunderstorms from Texas to New York. Nearly 60 tornadoes were reported over the three days, with the greatest concentration in Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday.

Ahead of the severe weather in the Mid-Atlantic Thursday, the National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm watch early in the afternoon highlighting the potential for damaging straight-line winds and mentioning the possibility of a couple tornadoes. The Weather Service had placed the Washington region in an “enhanced risk” zone for severe thunderstorms.