Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: On the cool side, especially early. That said, sunshine is plentiful and winds are light.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny, with clouds increasing late in the day. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.
  • Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Passing showers. Lows: Low to mid-40s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs: Near 60 to low 60s.

Forecast in detail

Our average high in Washington is now up to 63. We’re gaining about half a degree a day as we power deeper into spring. The next few days are not far from average. They do tend to favor the cool side, but not by a whole lot. Some warmer air looms once we get beyond Monday. The going is good before that, though, with the main chance of any rain focused on tonight.

Today (Saturday): Some well-timed spring weather. It is on the cool side, particularly early in the morning. If you’ve got to be out for a while, layers are probably a good idea. By midday into afternoon, the April sun is going to feel strong as temperatures rise to highs in the mid-50s to around 60. Clouds may begin streaming in before sunset. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds thicken through the evening. Passing showers are possible overnight, although for now anything that falls appears to be light. With a cloud blanket overhead, temperatures are up a bit, with lows mainly in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): A couple showers and some clouds may linger into the early morning. If so, they’re out of here pretty quick, leaving skies partly to mostly sunny for much of the day. It is breezy, with northwest winds blowing around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts toward 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s another chilly night behind a weak front. Skies are mainly clear. Lows range from near freezing to the upper 30s, from the suburbs to the city center. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Monday’s looking like another decent one. We’re still on the cool side of normal, with highs near or a bit above 60. Given lots of sunshine and minimal wind, there shouldn’t be too many complaints. Confidence: Medium

Clouds increase on Tuesday, but we’re more entrenched in a warm air mass. Highs are around 70 despite a good deal of clouds. The clouds are associated with a storm system impacting the south. It may throw some showers out way by late in the day. Confidence: Medium