Today (Saturday): Some well-timed spring weather. It is on the cool side, particularly early in the morning. If you’ve got to be out for a while, layers are probably a good idea. By midday into afternoon, the April sun is going to feel strong as temperatures rise to highs in the mid-50s to around 60. Clouds may begin streaming in before sunset. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds thicken through the evening. Passing showers are possible overnight, although for now anything that falls appears to be light. With a cloud blanket overhead, temperatures are up a bit, with lows mainly in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): A couple showers and some clouds may linger into the early morning. If so, they’re out of here pretty quick, leaving skies partly to mostly sunny for much of the day. It is breezy, with northwest winds blowing around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts toward 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s another chilly night behind a weak front. Skies are mainly clear. Lows range from near freezing to the upper 30s, from the suburbs to the city center. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Monday’s looking like another decent one. We’re still on the cool side of normal, with highs near or a bit above 60. Given lots of sunshine and minimal wind, there shouldn’t be too many complaints. Confidence: Medium