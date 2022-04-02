Through tonight: It will be a bit chilly for Saturday evening plans, so jackets will be a welcome addition. Clouds will increase overnight, and there is a slight chance of a stray shower late. Temperatures will be rather seasonable, with lows in the low to mid-40s and just a light southeast wind.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Overcast skies in the morning will gradually give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Winds will be gusty from the west at 15 to 25-plus mph, and temperatures will top out right around 60 degrees. Skies will clear out overnight and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s, with elevated winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

