Express forecast

Today: Becoming partly to mostly sunny, windy. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and still breezy during the evening. Lows: 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, light winds. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Forecast in detail

After a spotty shower early this morning, today starts to look a lot like yesterday with increasing sunshine. One big difference, though, is a gusty wind in the late morning through afternoon. Temperatures continue to be fairly comfortable but still on the cool side through tomorrow (with lighter winds tomorrow) before warming into midweek. Rain chances are on the rise by Tuesday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Today (Sunday): Early-morning clouds and a spotty shower give way to partly to mostly sunny skies by late morning and through the afternoon. Morning temperatures rise through the 40s into the 50s, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will feel cooler due to winds from the west and northwest gusting near 30 to 40 mph in the late morning through afternoon. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: A gusty wind lingers into the mid-evening before diminishing in the late evening and overnight. Otherwise we’re mostly clear with lows in the 30s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek …

Story continues below advertisement

Tomorrow (Monday): An area of high pressure keeps us dry with partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs again in the upper 50s to low 60s. A weak disturbance increases cloud cover later in the day. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, a passing shower possible, and several degrees warmer than tonight with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Skies continue to be mostly cloudy on Tuesday as a developing system in the country’s midsection creeps closer. Even with the clouds, temperatures should trend a bit warmer with highs in the 60s. Maybe a shower or two by the late afternoon with an increasing chance of showers Tuesday evening. Confidence: Medium