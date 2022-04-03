Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Winds will continue to gust to 25+ mph from the northwest this evening, finally calming down after midnight. A very slight (10 percent) chance at a stray shower early on before skies clear overnight. Temperatures will cool off rather efficiently, with low temps ranging from 32-36 degrees and a chilly northwest wind at 5-to-10 mph.
Tomorrow (Monday): A chilly but bright start to the day, but clouds will quickly move in by the late morning. A bit of an onshore wind will keep the clouds locked in by the afternoon, limiting temperatures to the upper 50s. Clouds hang with us overnight tomorrow with lows in the mid 40s.
