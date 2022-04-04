Through tonight: There could be a sprinkle through evening, and clouds will be numerous through the night. It should be rather calm, otherwise. Lows will be mainly in the mid-40s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Story continues below advertisement

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Showers will develop and move into the area during midmorning and into the midday. They could pester us much of the day. The clouds and rain will probably help keep temperatures from surpassing a mid-50s to near 60 range for highs. Most of the rain during the day should be on the light side, perhaps amounting to a tenth or two where it’s most consistent. Heavier rain should arrive after dark and lasts through the night.

Advertisement

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 76.04 grains per cubic meter of air.

Tuesday night rain: Rainfall during the day will be generally showery and intermittent. A low-pressure area passing to our south Tuesday night is set to deliver some heavier rain following the daytime appetizer. Much of the area could see around one inch from the overnight part, on top of the tenth to a quarter-inch during the day Tuesday. The area is running about half an inch to an inch below average, year-to-date, so any rain is welcome in that sense.