Today (Monday): Morning sunshine gets the day off to a promising start but clouds rush in midday or early afternoon, putting the brakes on temperatures. Highs are mostly in the upper 50s. Winds are light, mostly from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight: Winds become out of the east overnight keeping us socked in with cloud cover. Lows range from the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies remain cloudy and while most rain holds off until nighttime, some patchy light rain could develop as early as around midday or the afternoon (30 percent chance). If rain comes in early, highs may only reach the upper 50s; otherwise, we should sneak above 60. Winds remain light out of the southeast, around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain is likely and could be heavy at times. A half an inch to an inch could fall overnight as lows settle near 50. It’s breezy, with winds out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts over 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Some showers could linger early Wednesday, but then skies should brighten by the afternoon when highs climb well into the 60s. If we manage some sun, 70 is possible. Clouds build again Wednesday night and showers may develop toward morning, with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A strong cold front passes through the region on Thursday bringing showers and possibly thunderstorms. It probably won’t rain the entire day but a period with some heavy downpours is a good bet. Temperatures should reach the 60s before falling back into the 40s at night, when the rain should be over. Confidence: Medium